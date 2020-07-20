Sad news for former Democrat gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton and his family

Lenore Sutton, the newborn daughter of former Democrat State Senator & Gubernatorial Candidate Billie Sutton, apparently passed away last week on July 15th.  Please keep the family in your prayers.

6 Replies to “Sad news for former Democrat gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton and his family”

  1. Anonymous

    Condolences. I do not agree with Mr. Sutton politically, but this is an awful event for anyone.

    Prayers to him and his family.

  2. oldguy

    I am very sorry for Billie and his families lost. Losing a young child must be devastating. God bless

  3. Troy

    My deepest condolences to them as they live without the physical presence of their dear daughter and may they see each sunrise as a gift from their daughter.

  5. John K Claussen

    My condolences to the Sutton family. It’s a tragedy, which words cannot adequately address and further proves that the Lord works in mysterious ways at times.

