Sad News on the passing of Denise Ross

I’m hearing this morning that Denise Ross, reporter and early pioneer of the SD Blogosphere who participated as one of the authors of the Rapid City Journal’s Mt. Blogmore and later with her own Hoghouse blog, lost her battle against breast cancer and passed away last night.

Please keep her family in your prayers.

5 Replies to “Sad News on the passing of Denise Ross”

  2. Greg

    I worked with Denise at the Collegian a few years. A talented journalist, a fun colleague, and a wonderful woman. Prayers to her family.

