Sad news this morning for our Republican family.

I just saw on Facebook a note from former Attorney General Marty Jackley, regarding his father Mike, who has passed away.

Michael Jackley had long been involved in the Republican Party as Meade County State’s Attorney, and GOP County Chairman among other roles.

The senior Jackley had himself sought the nomination for Attorney General back in 1986, a race that was ultimately won by Roger Tellinghuisen. While Mike didn’t win that race, he saw his son appointed to that position in 2009.

Our prayers are with the Jackley family in their time of loss.