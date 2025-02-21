SB 201: Pischke campaign finance proposal would ban transfers between political party accounts. And money he happily took in 2022.

In case you haven’t seen the latest stupid idea coming out of Pierre..

As noted in the Dakota Scout in an article posted a few minutes ago:

Dell Rapids Republican Sen. Tom Pischke thinks their money should stay in federal races. Federal candidates have a broader base to raise money, giving them a fundraising advantage. and.. While he also supported the measure, Senate Majority Leader Jim Mehlhaff, R-Pierre, questioned whether the bill would affect the state Republican and Democratic parties. Both receive funding from their national parties. Pischke said he didn’t think it did, but he wasn’t sure.

Read that here.

When asked if it would affect the state’s political parties, Tom’s response was literally uuuuhhhhh… I dunno. I’m guessing he didn’t bother to read his bill? Because a lot of this is basic campaign finance.

The bill proposes that committees organized under 12-27 may not accept federal contributions as defined in 52 U.S.C. § 30101 . 12-27 is the entire campaign finance chapter, which includes PAC’s, legislative candidates, political parties, etc. The Federal code also includes the local chapters of national political parties (like SDGOP…SDDP)

This bill seems to be poorly written (of course, because it’s a stupid Tom Pischke idea), but if it’s being applied to candidate committees on this basis, it’s applying to political parties.

Guess what? Political parties operate with both State and Federal Accounts. They do this because some expenses are federal, and some are state. Some are mixed. Look at the FEC filing I just posted, and go page 12. In effect Tom’s idiotic bill would ban the state Republican and Democrat parties from moving money between their state and federal accounts to pay bills.

And it doesn’t stop there. Have you ever heard of a joint fundraising committee as governed by the FEC? South Dakota has them and uses them with the State Republican Party and both state and federal officeholders… and I would almost guarantee this measure would cause problems with how funds are allocated. And it would be useless, since Tom’s bill would prevent the funds raised with a nationally filed committee from being used via the state account.

Oh! Don’t forget this wouldn’t just affect Dusty Johnson or Mike Rounds if they ran for State Office. It affects legislative candidates just like this poor sap:

Unlike Tom Pischke of 2025 who says “In essence, it’s my opinion money raised at the federal level should be spent on federal races, and money raised in the state should be spent on state races,” The Tom Pischke of 2022 was happy to take Federal PAC money. But if his legislation moves forward, new Tom would be barred from taking the dirty tainted federal money that old Tom happily accepted from National Shooting Sports group.

(I’m adding this, as I was noting it to a legislator – this part is also big) It doesn’t just stop there. It also prevents national fundraising platforms from being used. For example, if someone wants to donate to a campaign through ACTBlue (dems) or Winred (GOP), the entity that takes that money is a federal FEC filing entity. They would normally cut a check from there to the legislative recipient. SB201 would ban that money being transferred to the South Dakota legislative candidate, because SB201 shuts down those transfers.

To summarize, If Tom’s bill would pass, he’s going to shut down both political parties (at least until someone sues), and ban legislators like himself from accepting donations from federally filed PACs.

The next time Tom Pischke tries to bring legislation, he might bother trying to actually read what the bill is going to do first.