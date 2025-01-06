Schaefbauer tells group moratorium may be coming on wind, solar, pipelines and mining. Perry swipes at Senate predecessors.

I took one for the team recently, and listened to a fairly painful forum of NIMBY’s held up in McPherson county, so you didn’t have to do it. Most of it was a lot of droning on about Data Centers, but there were a couple of interesting takeaways from 2 members of incoming legislative leadership from District 3.

Interesting, as in how Carl Perry views the people he’s the incoming assistant of leading, and what legislation Brandei Schaefbauer is cheering on to attack energy production and possibly even mining in South Dakota.

First off, at about 1 hour and 32 minutes or so in, Senator-elect Carl Perry takes some time to brag himself up as the Senate’s incoming Assistant Majority leader, the same time he’s in front of a crowd in public throwing rocks at the outgoing Senate GOP leadership team.. despite several of them still being part of the GOP Caucus:

Perry: “I haven’t really been in the Senate yet, but I’m already the Assistant Majority Leader… But you know, uh, here’s the news. The people who were in there before were sooo bad.”

Is Carl perceptive enough to realize that being a sore winner isn’t exactly inspirational leadership for holding the caucus together and getting things done? I guess we’re going to find out.

Also as part of the video (at around 1:40 or so) is the big item that should grab attention. At the meeting, another District 3 legislator, State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer is explaining to the crowd that energy development is happening too quickly so they need new laws to slow it down…

Schaefbauer: “The other thing is, is um.. don’t be surprised.. and I’m very hopeful that we will have some, um legislation on moratoriums for all of this green energy because it’s coming so fast and furious into our state that, you know that, that some laws were maken.. er, made like years ago, um, just to, you know kind of get it in here and now it’s just full force. Well, I think we have the right people in leadership, we have the right amount of people – especially in the House – that are like we’re gonna stop and we need to think about this before, you know, we become, like I say, a wasteland. So um, I’m very hopeful that there will be some legislation just on a statewide moratorium on this green energy, whether it’s wind, solar, the pipelines, um, mining out in our beautiful Black Hills, um, you know and I, I’ve heard there may be some summer studies on wind.. what are we going to do with these wind towers that are at their life’s end, you know. We need to look at some reclamation accounts, trust accounts that will help landowners reclaim the loss of after, you know, these towers go down… or where are these computers going to be buried...”

Schaefbauer tells the crowd she’s hopeful to stifle energy production and mining in South Dakota? Wow.

The Legislative Session opens at noon on January 15th. We might want to pay close attention and see what industries and energy production South Dakota has left by session’s end.