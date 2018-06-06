Schoenbeck wins Senate D5

I’m picking up a race here and there – first result of the night is District 5 State Senate, via local radio (KWAT). Lee Schoenbeck had a comfortable lead of 600 votes winning the race at 1982 votes, versus Byron Callies at 1379.

Anyone catching any other races?

