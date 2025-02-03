School Chaplains pass House Ed. Get ready for satanic chaplains.

From SD Searchlight:

Public school districts in South Dakota would be required to set policies to allow chaplains to serve within school buildings under legislation approved in committee Monday. Lawmakers in several other states are introducing similar bills this year, said Rep. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, the bill’s primary sponsor. A chaplain is a certified member of a religious body, such as a Christian denomination, who provides spiritual care for people outside of a religious organization. Chaplains serve in prisons, hospitals, and the military. Novstrup told lawmakers school board policies would spell out the definition of “chaplain,” since neither state law nor the bill define the role.

And from Iowa, where a similar measure was introduced, here’s what they’re hearing in that state from their friends in the Satanic Temple:

Dressed in all black with the exception of his red-tinted sunglasses and red tie, Satanic Temple Minister Mortimer Adramelech said he and his organization would welcome the opportunity to participate in Iowa’s public school chaplain program. “I personally oppose HF 2073 because I believe in the separation of church and state, but if the bill does pass, I’m excited for the opportunities it presents for the Satanic Temple to support services and programs to school children in our state,” Adramelech said. and.. “Iowa has several ordained ministers of Satan and we would be happy to engage children,” Adramelech said. “Hail, Satan; hail, Iowa, and thank you for your time.”

South Dakota legislators should be careful what they wish for. They might just get it.