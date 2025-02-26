Scummy lobbyist trying to film Senate caucus? Send Arch out to deal with them.

State Senator Arch Beal is the hero of that chamber tonight when sleazy lobbyist Anthony Miryzants was sticking his phone in the window of the caucus room trying to record it.
Except he made the mistake of doing it where Arch Beal could see it because Arch took command;
Arch was displeased. There were some harsh words. And there was some cane poking.
Arch is the hero of all the legislature right now! 25 people were apparently willing to testify saying Anthony has threatened them etc, my correspondence says she’s “not sure what the South Dakota legislature is more united on our appreciation for veterans or hate for Anthony.”
