SD Dem Party outstanding debt includes 6k debt to Sioux Falls Convention Center since at least January 2019

As we found out when they reported their overspending ways and indebtedness under cover of darkness late last night, South Dakota Democrats are in serious trouble financially with spending money they don’t have.
Unfortunately, you also have to go back to the businesses they’ve stiffed. Qualified Presort of Sioux Falls is hanging on for hundreds of dollars Dems owe them. Which may mean no more mailing for them. But there’s a bigger bill that’s been out there:
Listed under their debts and obligations staring in the period of January 1 – to January 31, 2019 is a bill for $5845.68 to the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
In fact, if you look at the report I posted last night, they still have this nearly $6,000 bill hanging out there 9 months later. Granted, the convention center is run by a management company. but ultimately, those dollars go to Sioux Falls taxpayers.
South Dakota Republicans encouraged Democrats back in May to pay the bills they owe locally before they pay their DC vendors. That was before Paula Hawks hired a new executive director at what was rumored to be half again as much as they were paying the old one.
Considering they owe money to the very people they’re asking to vote for them, very possibly they might want to consider once again getting on the stick to get their bills paid. Especially to local taxpayers.
Why can’t Charlie Abourezk just write a check for this?
I suspect no one wants to donate money for fines and deficit spending.
might as well be a coffee club. coffee is inexpensive at some cafes.
out of state name callers can post over at Mr. H’s blog, name call, solve world problems and give their goats to grudz.
Gop isnt far behind the dems.
in what respect?
Carl, yes the GOP wins but what state is the SD GOP in? I hope they are raising a million plus $ but I couldn’t even tell you who works for the SD GOP.
In Pierre, the majority of D and R vote the same.If you are tired of the one party system you are always welcome to join the Libertarian party of SD,
and waste your vote..
Voting Libertarian is voting for chaos!
Voting Libertarian is voting for anarchy
i hate to break this to you, but there is only one way to have political power conferred to you – win an election. winning is based on discerning what will bring you a majority of votes, and campaigning to get them. there may be two parties, but there is only one majority constituency on each issue. anyone who seeks office and intends to win has to do this. thus it’s not a shock that democrats, who make as big a career out of being unelectable as libertarians, see their office holders siding with the republican majority a lot of the time. it’s a component of building and maintaining electability which more democrats should engage in. it’s most unhelpful for you ms v and the ‘real republicans’ to turn this fact on its head to conveniently declare republican office holders to be rinos. win an office.
When will the Democrats in SD learn that the Constitution matters in SD?
What? Cory H. has a nice little string going of successfully challenging the constitutionality of Republican measures…
Hey, Everybody! Tara is a Libertarian now! Write that down.
This election cycle yes. Next election cycle all in for another party. Green Party?
Tara,
When have you ventured out of the “big” cities in SD?