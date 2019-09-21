SD Dem Party outstanding debt includes 6k debt to Sioux Falls Convention Center since at least January 2019

Posted on by 16 Comments ↓

As we found out when they reported their overspending ways and indebtedness under cover of darkness late last night, South Dakota Democrats are in serious trouble financially with spending money they don’t have.

Unfortunately, you also have to go back to the businesses they’ve stiffed. Qualified Presort of Sioux Falls is hanging on for hundreds of dollars Dems owe them. Which may mean no more mailing for them. But there’s a bigger bill that’s been out there:

Listed under their debts and obligations staring in the period of January 1 – to January 31, 2019 is a bill for $5845.68 to the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

In fact, if you look at the report I posted last night, they still have this nearly $6,000 bill hanging out there 9 months later.   Granted, the convention center is run by a management company. but ultimately, those dollars go to Sioux Falls taxpayers.

South Dakota Republicans encouraged Democrats back in May to pay the bills they owe locally before they pay their DC vendors. That was before Paula Hawks hired a new executive director at what was rumored to be half again as much as they were paying the old one.

Considering they owe money to the very people they’re asking to vote for them, very possibly they might want to consider once again getting on the stick to get their bills paid. Especially to local taxpayers.

16 Replies to “SD Dem Party outstanding debt includes 6k debt to Sioux Falls Convention Center since at least January 2019”

  3. Anonymous

    might as well be a coffee club. coffee is inexpensive at some cafes.

    out of state name callers can post over at Mr. H’s blog, name call, solve world problems and give their goats to grudz.

    Reply
    2. Anonymous

      Carl, yes the GOP wins but what state is the SD GOP in? I hope they are raising a million plus $ but I couldn’t even tell you who works for the SD GOP.

      Reply
  5. tara volesky

    In Pierre, the majority of D and R vote the same.If you are tired of the one party system you are always welcome to join the Libertarian party of SD,

    Reply
    4. enquirer

      i hate to break this to you, but there is only one way to have political power conferred to you – win an election. winning is based on discerning what will bring you a majority of votes, and campaigning to get them. there may be two parties, but there is only one majority constituency on each issue. anyone who seeks office and intends to win has to do this. thus it’s not a shock that democrats, who make as big a career out of being unelectable as libertarians, see their office holders siding with the republican majority a lot of the time. it’s a component of building and maintaining electability which more democrats should engage in. it’s most unhelpful for you ms v and the ‘real republicans’ to turn this fact on its head to conveniently declare republican office holders to be rinos. win an office.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.