SD Democrat Party Staff unionizing ahead of new chairman vote this weekend

The South Dakota State Democrat Party staff might be a little nervous about what’s going to happen this weekend with the vote for whoever is going to be the chairman for the next 4 years. Because they’ve just announced that they’ve unionized:

“As the former president of the Sioux Falls Education Association, I am pleased our staff has decided to unionize,” said South Democratic Party Chair Ann Tornberg. “We believe that South Dakota’s economy should work for everyone, not just those at the top, and part of that means allowing workers to organize, to bargain collectively, and to earn livable wages. By unionizing, our staff is showing that our values are not just something we talk about, they are something we live out and fight for every day.” and… We are very proud of the staff of the South Dakota Democratic Party for joining with their Brothers and Sisters across the nation in fighting for Good Jobs, Living Wages, and Dignity at work.” The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 304A is the largest and most diverse AFL-CIO affiliated union in South Dakota.

Read that all here.

So, was Ann Tornberg not paying her staff a liveable wage or providing them dignity at work before?

And how is this vote going to affect the ability of whoever is chair after this weekend’s vote to come in, review staff, and build their own team?

Could be interesting to watch.

