SD Democrats attack Governor Noem for promoting hunting in SD

Well, this was kind of a tone-deaf WTF release from South Dakota Democrats.

In case you didn’t realize it, South Dakota Democrats seem to think we should all be sheltering in place in COVID-shelters, as we abandon our lives, hide under blankets, and shut down everything. And it’s just plain evil that Governor Kristi Noem promote pheasant hunting – an outdoor activity in the state – something you can actually do where people aren’t cooped up with each other:

South Dakota Democratic Party Chairman Randy Seiler said, “Kristi Noem’s video-tweet of her hunting pheasants while mocking social distancing is tasteless and offensive. and.. In the tweet from Noem, she can be seen in a corn field with a shotgun looking at the camera saying, “This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota” she then turns away from the camera as a rooster pheasant flies over. She shoots three times before the pheasant falls at which point Noem turns back to the camera and says, “Less COVID more hunting, that’s the plan for the future.” “Governor Noem seems to think COVID and measures to contain it is a joke. Her ‘plan’ to deal with COVID is to mock safety measures to contain it. There are 20,000 families in South Dakota who aren’t laughing. She should apologize to them and start acting like a governor instead of a stand-up comedian wannabe,” Seiler said.

Read it all here.

If State Democrat chair Randy Seiler thinks promoting hunting in the state is a joke, it’s probably a good thing he didn’t get elected in 2018.

Really, what’s the next thing the Democrats are going to whine about? That we shouldn’t fish in the lakes? What are we actually allowed to do in their self-perceived reich? The reality is that people actually have to live some semblance of their lives, and in terms of social distancing, hunting is a pretty safe outdoor activity. If there’s one thing we have in South Dakota, it’s plenty of open space and wildlife. At least we should be able to do that? Right?

Despite what Democrats say.

Being outside and enjoying South Dakota certainly has a lot more appeal than a zoom meeting. And a tone-deaf, out of touch press release like this leaves little wonder why Democrats in the state continue to shed followers.