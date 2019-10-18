SD Dems Oct 2019 FEC Report shows more deficit spending, still stiffing SF Locals including Convention Center. $27k raised, $34k spent, $-8.6k cash on hand, about $47k in outstanding debt

Oh my. South Dakota Democrats continue to dig themselves into the dirt, as noted in the latest FEC Report.

SDDP Oct 2019 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Democrats reported that after an amended report last month, they started with a NEGATIVE balance of -1726.75. To their credit, they reportedly raised $27,345.57. Former Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin gave them $1000 of it. Ann Tornberg gave them $235, despite their badmouthing the former chair’s management. National Democrats gave them $16,529.15 in handouts, in total.

And then it goes downhill from there.

And what did the SDDP do with the money? After receiving $27,345.57, they spent $34,270.09, OVERSPENDING by $6,924.52, and digging their deficit hole down deeper to – $8,651.27 cash on hand. (or not on hand)

That’s added to their pre-existing $46,863.73 in debt and obligations owed by the committee to a whole string of people, many of them South Dakota vendors including Panther Graphics, Qualified Presort Services, Mailway Printers, Laura Platt Promotions, and the Sioux Falls Convention Center, who South Dakota Democrats still owe $5845.68 on a bill that appears to have been hanging out since last year.

Apparently Michael Hanson is their new treasurer, as he’s signed on to Democrats’ latest report of misery and debt.

Stay tuned.