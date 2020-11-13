A note went out to reporters this AM from Governor Kristi Noem’s Senior Advisor & Policy Director Maggie Seidel, pointing out that the recent story out from South Dakota News Watch might have some issues with it’s approach:
Forget the fact that it takes five paragraphs to get to the point – Governor Noem has a considerable level of support from the people of South Dakota, 54% approve and 41% disapprove. Apparently that data wasn’t newsworthy – I’m assuming it’s because Kelo/Argus already did that story.
Instead, we get to read about how Governor Noem isn’t doing well with some Democratic women because she “may appear masculine in her leadership style…” When is the story about Governor Walz’s too feminine leadership style coming?
(From an E-mail this AM from Policy Director Maggie Seidel 11/13/20)
Maggie makes a very valid point that no South Dakota reporter describes male politicians as having a “feminine” approach. And yes as Seidel stated, the article actually does talk about Kristi’s approach being masculine.
Kristi might have broken the ceiling with South Dakotans as the first female Governor. But at least with the news media, it appears that there’s still a long way to go.
13 thoughts on “SD News Watch mansplains that Governor Noem may be “masculine” in her leadership style”
And this, THIS is the reason women have a more barriers in the business world … it isn’t the good ol’ boys club, it’s other women. I don’t know what to call them – because any description isn’t CLOSE to what the problem is with this group of women . It’s not jealousy or pettiness … but it’s something closer to the typical middle school mean girls. Bullies – raising yourself up by pushing down on anything different? Why do mean girls do what they do? If someone figures that out – they can rule the world. Gov.Noem’s style is just right. Don’t label it. She’s not a push-over, and she has the right to set priorities for the state.
The big story here is that she is not as popular in the poll as our impressions.
62% supported her in the POS poll in July
57% in the Kelo Argus poll a few weeks ago
53.8% in this poll.
If this is an indication then she has not totally righted the ship against Billie in 2018.
Yes she would likely win but it doesnt look like it would be the cakewalk that it was looking like.
Noem on leadership style – B
Noem on economy – A
Noem on Medical side of COVID – D
Noem on freedom – A
Would have liked to see her have some plan for COVID. I don’t feel it’s there. I might be wrong. Maybe it’s because she has joined Trumps campaign and it feels like she has stopped caring about S.D.
I appreciate her leading though these difficult times – no one is perfect. But we needed COVID leadership and needed her to be here for S.D. I haven’t seen much of that.
“Noem on Medical side of COVID – D
Noem on freedom – A”
The reason why she has not used the force of government to tell us what to do regarding COVID is why she deserves an A for freedom.
D on medical response to COVID because she has been gone from the state during the worst pandemic in 100 years. She hardly wears a mask. Her lips are sealed about what is really going on in hospitals right now. We are strong free individuals we can handle the truth.
Freedom – she did awesome by not mandating anything IMO.
She has many women who voted for her but now she shows very little empathy in her COVID response. Lack of empathy doesn’t sit well with women. She could easily gain back this approval by these women, just by showIng this. Women would respond well to this.
Poor Noem is just always the victim isn’t she.
When I was asked whether the state should be doing more to handle the pandemic, I thought this was a loaded question. I thought the state could be doing more to support our freedoms.
Other than that I gave all ‘strongly agree’ answers to how I thought Governor Noem has being doing throughout her time as the state’s leader. The ladies in my circle of family and friends support her, we don’t often spend time with women who are hateful and jealous.
My lord. What is wrong with these women.
Different situations demand different leadership styles. With more women in leadership, they’ve taught me when a different style will get better results. And I hope I’ve taught them some things too.
The only people who think one style is superior for all scenarios are poor leaders or have never led.
The only people who think biology limits people’s ability to apply the right style in the right situation are sexists.
And, finally, the only people who focus on style are people who care more about their feelings than the results. The people who depend on good government don’t give a rip about feelings. They only want results.
Troy- your comment is just as sexist. When woman criticize other women’s performance they are “jealous ——“. If you can’t take criticism ya probably shouldn’t be a leader. Doesn’t matter if that criticism comes from a woman or man.
Politics, AKA reelection, depends a lot on emotion. Hence campaign speeches that invoke emotion. Leaders that get the job done and help voters feel good about the decisions is key. Doesn’t even matter about how good the decision is. It’s all about how the voter feels.
If you have a problem with the single sentence in question maybe direct your ire at the source it was attributed to. I know critical reading isn’t a strong suit for most on this forum, but figured it should be pointed out anyway.
So we know for future reference, does Maggie have a preference for the language used to describe her boss as an abject failure of a leader?
The problem the Mean Girls have is that Kristi isn’t fat. That really is all there is to it. She’s had three kids, a great career, and she’s still skinny.
Mean Girls hate that.
