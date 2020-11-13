SD News Watch mansplains that Governor Noem may be “masculine” in her leadership style

A note went out to reporters this AM from Governor Kristi Noem’s Senior Advisor & Policy Director Maggie Seidel, pointing out that the recent story out from South Dakota News Watch might have some issues with it’s approach:

Forget the fact that it takes five paragraphs to get to the point – Governor Noem has a considerable level of support from the people of South Dakota, 54% approve and 41% disapprove. Apparently that data wasn’t newsworthy – I’m assuming it’s because Kelo/Argus already did that story. Instead, we get to read about how Governor Noem isn’t doing well with some Democratic women because she “may appear masculine in her leadership style…” When is the story about Governor Walz’s too feminine leadership style coming?

(From an E-mail this AM from Policy Director Maggie Seidel 11/13/20)

Maggie makes a very valid point that no South Dakota reporter describes male politicians as having a “feminine” approach. And yes as Seidel stated, the article actually does talk about Kristi’s approach being masculine.

Kristi might have broken the ceiling with South Dakotans as the first female Governor. But at least with the news media, it appears that there’s still a long way to go.