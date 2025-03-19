SD News Watch: New GOP Chair talks about being a strong Obama supporter

Have you seen all the talk on Facebook about life-long Republican office holders and activists being called RINOs (a derisive term meaning Republican In Name Only) by the group that’s now in charge of the SD Republican Party?

Let’s not forget this from November, when the crazies demanded an ideological purge of the GOP..

Their efforts in trying to purge life-long Republicans might be because they wanted a new kind of Republican in there.

While the rest of us have been out trying to elect Republicans for the last 20, 30 years or more, we find out today that new SDGOP chair Jim Eschenbaum might not have been so much on board. Especially considering he explains how he was a 2~time Obama voter; In 2008 and again in 2012:

The state GOP’s executive director, Reggie Rhoden, announced he is leaving that administrative role. It could be filled by volunteers or with more involvement from county officials, said Eschenbaum…

and Eschenbaum voted for Barack Obama in 2008 because he thought electing the first Black president would help address racial tensions. He was ready to vote Republican in 2012, upset with runaway spending following the Great Recession but was unimpressed with GOP candidate Mitt Romney’s campaign and supported Obama again. It was Trump’s resonance in rural America, combined with the leftward drift of the national Democratic Party, that thrust Eschenbaum into the Republican ranks.

Read the entire story here.

The Democrat party drifted leftward since Obama? I tend to think it drifted leftward with Jim’s Eschenbaum’s guy.

For those who have been trying to cast those they deem as ideologically impure Republicans out of the Grand Old Party, I’d kindly suggest “you first.”