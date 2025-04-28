SD News Watch Poll on Gubernatorial race; Dusty Johnson/Gov. Rhoden neck in neck for lead (28% – 27%), Doeden and Hansen within margin of error for last (4% – 2%)

SD News Watch is releasing results of a poll they did with the Chiesman Center. And it looks like the race for Governor has two leading competitors:
Of course, there’s 13 months to go in the contest. But it looks like a couple of people need to be working on things.
Looks like a two candidate race which seems about right.
It,s 35% + 1 to avoid a runoff right?
Yes.
Doeden will be a non-factor.
Big question is will Jackley actually run, and if he doesn’t, which way will his voters break?
This is shaping up to be similar to the 1994 Janklow v Miller bout. Miller and Rhoden have many similarities.
Yes, the Governors Miller and Rhoden are similar as wearers of boots. The biggest difference is that the Miller Munchkins, while small and swarming, just didn’t have the massive charisma and lacked the gut-punchery of the Rhoden Rhangers. Miller missed out for lack of charisma. The question in grudznick’s mind is more about if the Rhoden Cabinet will rhupture and unrhavel like the Miller Cabinet did, when ol’ Wild Bill demanded loyalty of many sitting secretaries and undersecretaries. Mr. Dusty probably cannot pull an ol’ Wild Bill.
There may be similarities, but rest assured that Dusty is no Janklow.
Will Jackley ever unseal the investigation information including the forensic autopsy on the Richard Benda incident?
No. Nor should he. It was a horrific family tragedy. Let the remaining family live in whatever peace they can find rather than open a healed wound and pour alcohol on it. Plus, the only people who are still talking about this are the 6% conspiracy theorists voting for the bottom two candidates.
Anonymous at 2:40, it’s not up to Jackley or any other AG. It’s up to Claire Benda, the decedent’s daughter. She must be of age now. If you want, You can be a real asshole and go look her up and ask her.
Jackley, Johnson, and Rhoden need to come together, sit down, and figure this out. I’d love to see Jackley as governor but he’s also a great AG. While I don’t see any of them wanting to step into a lt. Gov role from their current positions, one running as Gov and one as Lt. gov would be a powerhouse ticket. Regardless, out of the three of them, there should only be one ticket. That next to guarantees Hansen or Doeden don’t get the nomination. If one of them is our nominee, there’s a high likelihood we will see a Democrat as our next governor. From there, our counties need to purge the far right populist (democrats) from our county committees and get some stability back to the GOP.
Couldn’t disagree more. We have elections for a reason. Yes, we have some good candidates. I have my preference, but saying they should cut a deal amongst themselves or be anointed as the next Gov isn’t right. Let them compete – I expect two will run and one will decide not to. The other candidates are likely just space fillers. They certainly could play a spoiler role in a close race, but there is no way they will win.
If Jackley runs, he only hurts Rhoden and his own chances. Johnson will pick up some of the center right of west river and will dominate the east river voting. Jackley should have spent his time courting the center right, but all session he catered to the craizies
We also have to remember that if he decides to run for AG again, he needs to be appointed by those crazies. So he had to keep them somewhat happy.
If Rhoden plans to run he better raise some money. He can’t win with $90k.
Fair enough point.
Jackley should see this and realize he doesn’t have a realistic path to victory. He is a good AG and friend of Dusty, he should just endorse Dusty early and say he won’t run for Governor. Eight years from now may be his time, but this cycle isn’t.
2018 was his time to be governor and he didn’t get it done. Either US House or wait to be appointed to the SD Supreme Court are is his paths forward.
This would be a great scenario
It is pretty bad when you have the current South Dakota speaker of the house and running mate also in leadership polling below a Neo-Nazi loving activist possible candidate. Both are at the absolute bottom of the barrel or maybe they are running for positions in the depths of Hell. Grifters!
Two people know this poll is nonsense. Dusty and Jackley.
Love Larry but he’s getting old and lacks energy. Struggles without his nap.
Disagree. I’m younger than him by many years and I could not handle one week of the tour he’s taking let alone two months straight and do it with a smile on his face. I’ve seen no lack of energy in any of the videos. I’d be sleeping…
Who tf are they polling?
Nobody wants Dusty Johnson as Governor. Nobody.
Interesting bubble you’re living in.
Hahahaha, you’re joking right?
The millions of dollars he has raised here in South Dakota (check the FEC reports) to run for Gov, would be the largest indicator of your uneducated ignorance. stop spouting nonsense.