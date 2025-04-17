SD News Watch profiles Toby Doeden, as he tries to buy his way into power, burning things down along the way

From South Dakota News watch, Stu Whitney does a profile on the man who might be South Dakota’s least-liked political figure, Toby Doeden, as he spends as much as he can to try to be somebody:

“He checks a lot of boxes for a candidate,” said Carl Perry, a Republican state senator from Aberdeen who served as assistant majority leader in 2025 and was endorsed by Doeden.

and..

“He was looking for candidates who were committed, Christian and conservative, as well as upholding landowners’ rights,” said Perry, who defeated Katie Washnok, president of Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, in the primary after Doeden dumped more than $6,000 into the race.

The intraparty attacks, some of them mischaracterizing legislative votes or positions, rankled party traditionalists. Others noted the irony of Doeden calling people RINOs when his first vote in a Republican primary came in 2024.

“He’s a very mad and angry person,” said Lee Schoenbeck, a longtime GOP state senator who retired from office last year. “Mad and angry is not a public policy platform. It doesn’t educate our children, create jobs or make our communities safer. He will need to set forth a policy platform that is more than just being mad and angry.”

Doeden has been open about his interest in running for statewide office in 2026 as part of a “conservative revolution” in South Dakota, if past misdeeds and establishment resistance don’t impede his path.

and..

“There are two kinds of change agents,” said South Dakota Democratic Party executive director Dan Ahlers. “A disruptor who is intentional and tries to change the status quo in a positive way, and a disrupter who throws Molotov cocktails and watches things burn to the ground. Toby is the latter.”