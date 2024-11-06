SD Open Primaries: Proud to Have Given SD Voters an Opportunity for Better Government

Proud to Have Given SD Voters an Opportunity for Better Government

Joe Kirby, Chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries, said, “We are disappointed in the vote tonight but are proud of our effort and our team. We gave South Dakota voters an opportunity to address some fundamental problems in the state’s government.”

“Open primaries would have improved low voter turnout in the primary elections, empowered 155,000 independent South Dakota voters to fully participate in the primaries, brought competition to our elections and motivated politicians to address the concerns of all voters, not just their party bosses.”

####