Hot from my mailbox, it appears that the re-study the state felt they needed to do on resolving South Dakota’s prison issue pointed them back to the beginning, and at the Lincoln County site they’ve already dumped $50 million into site prep for:
“Site Recommendations:
Based on our site analysis and choosing by advantages method of ranking potential sites the top ranked site for Development is the Existing Lincoln County SDDOC site. This site is 10 miles from Sioux Falls, is not in proximity to major interstates, railroads, or major waterways, has the size for a full build of 1728 in phase 1 (also can service phase 4&5 or phase 6 alt), is ranked high for site access, and only scored poorly for site utilities and potential additional cost during development. Due to the fact that the State already owns this land some of the total development costs are minimized compared to other sites that require purchase and development costs.
Lincoln County was followed on the ranking system by the Huron site, which also scored well, but is very remote and directly adjacent to a major highway.
Our recommendation for site selection for phase 1 development of the men’s capacity plan is the Lincoln County Site “
Of course, this will just be that much more expensive now that they’ve delayed and fiddled around with it as long as they have.
14 thoughts on “SD Prison Refresh Consultant seems to be pointing South Dakota to the Lincoln County site they started with”
The NIMBYs will just be back out screaming. This has NEVER been about money, but a bunch of people who dont want it near them. I get it. But they cant stay in a century and a half old building. People will get killed.
“I think there are several proposals out there,” Jackley said Tuesday. “The ones that I’m more interested in fall in that $525 million range, ’cause again, for me this is about protecting not just the public, but the taxpayers.”
Let’s do what Jackley wants.
The Queen of the Gold Coast in the gilded County of Lincoln will not be pleased with her lemmings.
Logically this is where the state should build the new prison.
Logic and Lems do not go together.
Why does Lems get all of the blame when some other huge money waster has had his jaws flapping since day one?
Mr. Jackley? Yes, he is a huge money waster, but his flapping is self-service while Ms. Lems and her Lemsings are just ignorant or NIMBYs.
I’d like to see it built in Huron.
Give that community a shot in the arm. It would benefit the NE part of SD as well as Huron isnt far from Mitchell, Brookings, Watertown and Aberdeen.
Plenty of work force to pull from.
Much shorter trip For the inmates too!
Aberdeen lacks water needed for this facility. The legislators in the area have been too busy with culture war, imaginary China lawsuit, anti-vaxx and banning fluoride in public water bills to get anything done up there.
What? Watertown is an hour and a half away. Same with Aberdeen. Brookings is an hour and a quarter. Mitchell is an hour. How is this “not far” for a daily work commute?
As a whole, does Huron want it there? If not, then we’ll jump from the frying pan into the fire and begin a whole new set of protests while flushing the $50m already spent down the drain.
