SD Prison Refresh Consultant seems to be pointing South Dakota to the Lincoln County site they started with

Hot from my mailbox, it appears that the re-study the state felt they needed to do on resolving South Dakota’s prison issue pointed them back to the beginning, and at the Lincoln County site they’ve already dumped $50 million into site prep for:

“Site Recommendations:

Based on our site analysis and choosing by advantages method of ranking potential sites the top ranked site for Development is the Existing Lincoln County SDDOC site. This site is 10 miles from Sioux Falls, is not in proximity to major interstates, railroads, or major waterways, has the size for a full build of 1728 in phase 1 (also can service phase 4&5 or phase 6 alt), is ranked high for site access, and only scored poorly for site utilities and potential additional cost during development. Due to the fact that the State already owns this land some of the total development costs are minimized compared to other sites that require purchase and development costs.

Lincoln County was followed on the ranking system by the Huron site, which also scored well, but is very remote and directly adjacent to a major highway.

Our recommendation for site selection for phase 1 development of the men’s capacity plan is the Lincoln County Site “

Of course, this will just be that much more expensive now that they’ve delayed and fiddled around with it as long as they have.