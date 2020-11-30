SD Register for week of 11/23/20; GF&P reappointment and Karl Adam appointed to Council of Economic Advisors

The November 23 edition of the South Dakota Register notes a few new appointments by Governor Kristi Noem, including the reappointment of Doug Sharp to the Game, Fish and Parks Commission, as well as the appointment of former SDGOP Chair Karl Adam to the Council of Economic Advisors.

Also noteworthy.. The final meeting of the Interim Rules Review Committee for the 2020 Interim is Monday, December 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. via electronic conference with limited public access in Room 414 of the Capitol. This is a special meeting during which the Committee will consider whether to adopt rules to establish a program to license the growth, production, storage, processing, and transportation of industrial hemp in South Dakota.

Read it all here:

