SD Searchlight: Gubernatorial candidate and State Rep. Hansen grilled in court over efforts to restrict citizen lawmaking

State Representative and (2%) Gubernatorial candidate Jon Hansen was in court this week, except he found himself on the witness stand testifying over efforts that the opposing counsel claimed illustrate Hansen’s desire to restrict citizen lawmaking:

The candidate is Jon Hansen, who serves as speaker of the state House of Representatives and is running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in next June’s primary election. He convinced his fellow legislators to pass a bill during the winter that makes the window for gathering ballot-question petition signatures three months shorter, by moving the election-year deadline for submitting signed petitions from May to February.

and..

Several times during witness testimony, Leach pointed to bills Hansen has sponsored during his legislative career to restrict citizen lawmaking.

During this year’s legislative session, for example, Hansen prime-sponsored the bill to shorten the signature-gathering period and also prime-sponsored a bill adding justifications for the secretary of state to reject petition signatures, both of which passed. He co-sponsored a bill vetoed by the governor that would have required constitutional amendment petitions to have signatures from registered voters in each of the 35 state Senate districts. Existing law allows signatures to come from registered voters anywhere in the state.

The state’s lawyer, in response, asked Hansen if he’s opposed to the initiative process or wants to repeal it. Hansen answered no to both questions.