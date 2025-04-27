SD Searchlight: SDGOP chair seeking blind obedience from legislators

South Dakota Searchlight has a new article this weekend on how former 32 year Democrat, now SDGOP chairman, Jim Eschenbaum is demanding blind obedience from Republican legislators, instead of supporting leadership and representing their constituents well:

For those who pay attention to such things, the dust-ups between traditional Republicans and the new breed have been fun to watch. Eschenbaum seems intent on draining away that enjoyment. It looks like he wants what the Old Guard once had: everyone in the party voting in lockstep with leadership.

And..

To make sure lawmakers are toeing the party line, Eschenbaum has proposed a South Dakota GOP scorecard to keep track of how legislators vote. “I don’t know if the state central committee will decide to do it,” Eschenbaum said, “but it would be based on those three principles, the two constitutions and the party platform.”

And..

Others may think it’s refreshing when lawmakers have the courage to vote their conscience rather than toe the party line. It’s obvious that the new chairman of the Republican Party doesn’t see it that way.