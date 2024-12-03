SD Strong might be an early beneficiary of a fundraiser they had arranged with the Lt. Governor.
With Governor Kristi Noem all but assured to become the director of Homeland Security, the hunt with the Lt. Governor has now become an opportunity for face time with the incoming Governor:
You can buy a ticket to attend the Christmas Party where you can bid on the hunt with Larry Rhoden here.
One thought on “SD Strong auctioning prairie dog hunt with next Governor as part of fundraiser”
I’ll wait for the urban pigeon hunt instead