SD Supreme Court denies motion to stay Rhines execution

SOUTH DAKOTA SUPREME COURT DENIES MOTION TO STAY RHINES EXECUTION, NOW APPEALED TO BECOME THIRD FILE BEFORE THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirms today that the appeal of the Second Circuit’s denial of Charles Rhines’ application for preliminary injunction and stay of execution has been denied by the South Dakota Supreme Court. Rhine’s defense team has now appealed this decision in a petition for a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Rhines is scheduled to be executed today for the murder of 22-year old Donnivan Schaeffer in 1992.

The appeal was filed by Daniel R. Fritz and Timothy R. Rahn on October 31, 2019. It sought to overturn the opinion of Second Circuit Judge Jon C. Sogn which denied the request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction as well as a stay of execution.

Attorney General Ravnsborg and his office remain in contact with the United States Supreme Court awaiting decisions from that body on two separate petitions before that Court. Rhines’ execution is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (CDT) today.

