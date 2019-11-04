SD Supreme Court denies motion to stay Rhines execution

SOUTH DAKOTA SUPREME COURT DENIES MOTION TO STAY RHINES EXECUTION, NOW APPEALED TO BECOME THIRD FILE BEFORE THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirms today that the appeal of the Second Circuit’s denial of Charles Rhines’ application for preliminary injunction and stay of execution has been denied by the South Dakota Supreme Court. Rhine’s defense team has now appealed this decision in a petition for a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court of the United States.
Rhines is scheduled to be executed today for the murder of 22-year old Donnivan Schaeffer in 1992.
The appeal was filed by Daniel R. Fritz and Timothy R. Rahn on October 31, 2019. It sought to overturn the opinion of Second Circuit Judge Jon C. Sogn which denied the request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction as well as a stay of execution.
Attorney General Ravnsborg and his office remain in contact with the United States Supreme Court awaiting decisions from that body on two separate petitions before that Court. Rhines’ execution is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (CDT) today.
In many states, capital punishment is unevenly and unjustly applied.
In many states, you can argue that capital punishment should be rejected because they try to apply it to too many cases, especially where there IS a good chance that an innocent person could be put to death.
This does not seem to be the case in South Dakota. We rarely have capital punishment cases, and those that we do have are pretty much a slam dunk. There is almost no chance that an innocent person will be convicted. There is enough time for appeals to make sure that we have truly have done our due diligence…we can say with certainty that this person does need to die.
This is one of those slam dunk cases.
He had his day in court, he has had his appeals.
We can say with certainty that Charles Rhines was guilty.
That the trial and prosecution were fair.
And now it’s time to carry out his sentence.
