South Dakota Democrats had a presser this AM that they live-streamed to make a big announcement:
So you don’t have to try to get the time back in your life, I took one for the team, as Democrat activist & former Minnehaha Dem chair Nikki Gronli droned on for far too long (8-10 min?) complaining about Trump and Musk, and Trump again until she got to the damn point: She and Julian Beaudoin are apparently hosting listening meetings across the state.
And once they are done? They are going to write a report and give it to our Congressional delegation. I’m sure it will be a strongly worded report. And there might be bullet points in it. I would also expect a chart and that they use the best comb binding they can find, unless it’s a long report. Then they will put it in a binder.
This was worth a press conference? I think they could have covered that in a press release. And not necessarily a long one.
Certainly, not as long as it took them to get to the point.
2 thoughts on “SDDP’s big announcement today is that they are holding listening meetings.. and they will write a report. Will there be… bullet points?”
HA HA! Typical!
As Rush used to say, “Symbolism over substance.”
How are those town halls going? I guess the Dems are going to actually show up. Let’s see if they do anything. While the Repubs don’t show up to listen and then don’t do anything while the oligarchy steal your 401ks.