SDDP’s big announcement today is that they are holding listening meetings.. and they will write a report. Will there be… bullet points?

South Dakota Democrats had a presser this AM that they live-streamed to make a big announcement:

So you don’t have to try to get the time back in your life, I took one for the team, as Democrat activist & former Minnehaha Dem chair Nikki Gronli droned on for far too long (8-10 min?) complaining about Trump and Musk, and Trump again until she got to the damn point: She and Julian Beaudoin are apparently hosting listening meetings across the state.

And once they are done? They are going to write a report and give it to our Congressional delegation. I’m sure it will be a strongly worded report. And there might be bullet points in it. I would also expect a chart and that they use the best comb binding they can find, unless it’s a long report. Then they will put it in a binder.

This was worth a press conference? I think they could have covered that in a press release. And not necessarily a long one.

Certainly, not as long as it took them to get to the point.