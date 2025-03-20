South Dakota Democrats continue to dominate in political party fundraising here in South Dakota, as the SDDP has filed their latest FEC report.
SDDP March 2025 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
South Dakota Democrats started with $78,412.74 cash on hand, to which they added $29,065.62 in fundraising, spending $33,403.69 to leave them with $74,074.67 after all is said and done for the month. As compared to the SDGOP who filed their report noting $32 dollars raised as I reported last week, opposed to Democrat’s $29 thousand.
On a positive note for the SDGOP, they finally filed their FEC forms today noting Tina Mulally is in charge of their financial paperwork (god help them), only about a month late.
As they can only raise $30 for a month, no wonder the SDGOP is telling the media:
The state GOP’s executive director, Reggie Rhoden, announced he is leaving that administrative role. It could be filled by volunteers or with more involvement from county officials, said Eschenbaum…
4 thoughts on “SDDP’s March 2025 FEC Report: $29k raised, $33k spent, $74k cash on hand. That’s much more than the SDGOP.”
Eschen-bama has no idea what an Executive Director does.
How long does the party have to deal with these people?
You mean these “dirty party bosses” who are attacking pubic servants?
Who knows. We’ll see how far the bank account takes them. It’s always fun in the beginning, but gets sucky when you have to raise money to keep the lights on.
If you want to retake and save the SDGOP maybe the best thing is to elect reasonable non-fringe Democrats and Independents. The Wackadoodles lose and up the competition with good quality candidates instead of bottom of the barrel.