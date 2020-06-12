SDGOP: 11 Women leading freshman group of GOP candidates to victory this November Posted on June 12, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 6 Comments ↓ In case you wanted to read the story from the SDGOP Newsletter about the 11 women who are helping to lead the SDGOP to victory this fall, the Republican Party has made it available on facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Do we know if any of these women are Misandrists? 😉
They don’t look like misandrists.😁
Here’s hoping Bethany (& any others) survive the re-count.
A recount? I thought Republicans dont do recounts? At least I thought Pat was trying to make Stehly look bad because of it. For me but not thee seems to be his motto.
Is young Ms. Stehly a Republican?
As I noted in the Stehly race, a recount is not likely to change the results of races that were counted electronically. An egregious screw up would have been caught at the canvass.
You’re probably not going to move 8-9 votes.
And in Stehly’s race, you sure as shit aren’t going to move 109.
Castleberry=rockstar