SDGOP Already having to fix incorrect April FEC Filing, report missed 4-fold increase in expenditures of $36k

With Tina Mulally as Treasurer, It took the SDGOP less than a week to have to re-file their last FEC report, as it appears they under-reported their expenditures by over $20,000, greatly reducing what little cash on hand they had. Here’s the updated report that just came across to the Federal Elections Commission today:

Sdgop2025 Aprilfec Do Over by Pat Powers on Scribd

Where the old report had $28,084.25 claimed in receipts, $8,492.97 expenditures and $68,841.29 cash on hand, the corrected report says the SDGOP ACTUALLY has $28,084.25 in receipts, a 4-fold increase of $36,572.17 in expenditures, and they’re only left with $40,762.09 cash on hand!

If that burn rate remains in place, they’re going to start to be in trouble next month!