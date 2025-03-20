SDGOP Chair Eschenbaum gives 1/2 of Senate, including Majority Leader, an “F” on a scorecard

This is one that is not going to build unity among the members of the South Dakota Republican Party.

The South Dakota Property Rights and Local Control Alliance is led by Jim Eschenbaum. Or at least, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State, with a screenshot taken today by yours truly:

Right there. Chair Jim Eschenbaum, Treasurer Tina Mulally. Interestingly, that would be the same chair and treasurer for the South Dakota Republican Party:

I also believe Phil Jensen’s wife Janet (now party Vice Chair) is in the thick of the property rights group.

Why do I bring this up? Because Eschenbaum’s SD Property Rights Group JUST released a scorecard and of the 32 Republican Senators, Eschenbaum gave 12 of them “F” failing grades, including Senate Majority Leader Jim Mehlhaff.

Literally, the new South Dakota Republican Party Chairman just attacked half of the Republicans in the Senate, and gave ammunition to their opponents for the next election, including attacking the Senate Majority Leader.

Eschenbaum, just handed ouf F’s to Arch Beal, Casey Crabtree, Sydney Davis, Randy Diebert, Helene Duhamel, Steve Kolbeck, Senate Republican Majority Leader Jim Mehlhaff, Paul Miskimins, Tim Reed, Steph Sauder, Kyle Schoenfish and Glen Vilhauer. Mike Rohl and Larry Zikmund were given D’s.

I have to say handing out an “F” grade to Arch Beal with one hand and asking him to make a donation with the other one is probably not going to sit well with Arch. Especially coming from the same guy who declared on Tuesday how he was an Obama voter in 2008 & 2012. (Eschenbaum may very well get a poke!)

I can’t help but wonder if there’s going to be a Republican party by the time Obama supporter Jim Eschenbaum is done with it?