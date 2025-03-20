This is one that is not going to build unity among the members of the South Dakota Republican Party.
The South Dakota Property Rights and Local Control Alliance is led by Jim Eschenbaum. Or at least, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State, with a screenshot taken today by yours truly:
Right there. Chair Jim Eschenbaum, Treasurer Tina Mulally. Interestingly, that would be the same chair and treasurer for the South Dakota Republican Party:
I also believe Phil Jensen’s wife Janet (now party Vice Chair) is in the thick of the property rights group.
Why do I bring this up? Because Eschenbaum’s SD Property Rights Group JUST released a scorecard and of the 32 Republican Senators, Eschenbaum gave 12 of them “F” failing grades, including Senate Majority Leader Jim Mehlhaff.
Literally, the new South Dakota Republican Party Chairman just attacked half of the Republicans in the Senate, and gave ammunition to their opponents for the next election, including attacking the Senate Majority Leader.
Eschenbaum, just handed ouf F’s to Arch Beal, Casey Crabtree, Sydney Davis, Randy Diebert, Helene Duhamel, Steve Kolbeck, Senate Republican Majority Leader Jim Mehlhaff, Paul Miskimins, Tim Reed, Steph Sauder, Kyle Schoenfish and Glen Vilhauer. Mike Rohl and Larry Zikmund were given D’s.
I have to say handing out an “F” grade to Arch Beal with one hand and asking him to make a donation with the other one is probably not going to sit well with Arch. Especially coming from the same guy who declared on Tuesday how he was an Obama voter in 2008 & 2012. (Eschenbaum may very well get a poke!)
I can’t help but wonder if there’s going to be a Republican party by the time Obama supporter Jim Eschenbaum is done with it?
15 thoughts on “SDGOP Chair Eschenbaum gives 1/2 of Senate, including Majority Leader, an “F” on a scorecard”
This is what happens when the actual RINOs in the state party elect a Democrat to lead them.
Yet, they claim to be the ONLY “True Conservatives” (TM)… Every one of them is a fraud
These “F” rated legislators can expect a primary opponent supported by the new SD GOP and SD Right to Life. Lincoln Day dinners will be used to gather signatures for any Independents wanting to run against said Republicans.
It seems to be an appropriate scorecard. Other groups put them out as well. The see saw ( buzz saw) will tip in the other direction on other cards: gun rights, social, AFP, for example.
You’re missing the point. Does Eschen-bama stand on one side of the podium to attack them, and the other to defend them?
I would hope that Republican Majority Leaders fail Democrat groups scorecards.
Jane Fonda paid for it. Real Republicans should fail it.
SD Senate Assistant Majority Leader Carl Perry was graded a C +. on the scorecard.
100th legislative session will go down in history as the worst with voters sending the opposite of their districts best and brightest.
I agree as South Dakota we should be ashamed of what we sent to Pierre this year
Interesting grading scale. When I was in school 28% was certainly NOT a D. Seems like this democrat is inflating grading scales too…
And an 85% was certainly not an A-. He is clearly protecting his “friends”
If Jane Fonda hates you, you must be doing something right!
Jim Obama can move back to Chicago.
It’s time to boycott Lincoln Day dinners….
No lincoln day dinner ever really changed anyone’s mind about who they were going to vote for. They’re useful for constitutional office candidates, and for getting petition signatures.
Otherwise, people need to stop giving the party money if they are going to use it to beat you in the primary.
Voita rated 100% as was California Carley along with the other most politically extreme legislators. Hulse jumped on board the crazy train too.
Weirdos.
Eschen-bama is the perfect name. I believe it’s the first time in South Dakota history a Democrat has been elected as state gop chair.