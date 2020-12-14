SDGOP Chair Lederman acts as Presidential Elector, announces candidacy for GOP Chair in 2021.

SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman is a busy guy today.

First, he was called on by Governor Noem to serve in her place as presidential elector while she was at the White House today.

And in conjunction with his announcement of doing so, Lederman also let it be know that he is going to run for an additional term of office as SDGOP Chair, after his wildly successful prior efforts where the GOP has hit new heights in terms of the number of legislators and registered Republicans.

As noted from Facebook:

At the request of Governor Kristi Noem as a result of a schedule conflict, I was named to serve in her stead as a Presidential Elector for Republican candidate Donald Trump. It was an honor to be in Pierre today to cast my ballot for South Dakota’s choice for President, Donald Trump. While the election may not have turned out nationally as we had hoped, South Dakota has consistently voted and supported conservative values as reflected by the Republican Party’s continued success in the state. It’s an exciting time to be a Republican in this state, and I’m equally as excited to be seeking another term as chair for the SDGOP. In 2020, the GOP has set new records in the number of Republicans we’ve elected to office, as well as the number of voters who identify as members of the Republican Party. Since I’ve been serving as chair over the course of the last 4 years, the GOP has grown by over 25,000 more Republicans, and increased our advantage over Democrats by over 36,000 voters. Those wins are not automatically given by the voters – we’ve all had to earn them by hard work and communicating our values and aspirations to the people of South Dakota. I’m looking forward to helping lead Senator John Thune, Governor Kristi Noem, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and all of our elected statewide officials, legislators and county officials to victory in November 2022.

I’m glad to see it. Experience and a steady hand at the wheel is a good thing going into the next election.

People have asked me in the past if Dan might have competition for the job. My response is usually that the problem with someone wanting to be chair.. is that once the glamor wears off, they actually have to do the job of being chair. It can be pretty thankless. As the GOP has pared down their administrative operation to be meaner and leaner – see Democrats if you’re wondering why – the chair has had to not just be a talking head, but also be chief administrator, fundraiser, strategist, diplomat, communications director and cheerleader.

The main grumblers attacking Dan have been people such as the Citizens for Liberty goofs, etc. And it’s not as if anyone thinks that anyone from that group could lead the party by any stretch of the imagination. (We saw what Lora Hubbel did to the Constitution Party when given a chance.)

Whether you’re a card-carrying fan, just an observer, or not a Dan-person at all, there’s no denying that Lederman has been effective in his role as SDGOP chair. He’s managed to not just hold on to legislative seats, but to increase their number. And Lederman has managed to do it in an environment where political parties do not enjoy the financial position they’ve had in decades past (pre-Citizens United).

I should also mention that as Dan has been steering the ship, the GOP has racked up an advantage over Democrats that numbers in the tens-of-thousands. It’s hard to argue with that successful of a track record.

So Dan Lederman wants to be GOP Chair again? Good for us.