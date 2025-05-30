Remember when several candidates were running to be chair of the SDGOP? And the eventual person who won, (former 32-year Democrat) Jim Eschenbaum was telling people on a zoom call that that the party should be involved in primary elections because that’s our wrestling match.
About ten minutes ago, Eschenbaum started walking that back in an e-mail to County Chairmen that Toby Doeden’s campaign is reaching out to get county parties to endorse him, and they should not do that:
In other words, the way that it has always been done ends up apparently being fine.
Now if they can only figure out that they have to raise money to keep the lights on.
12 thoughts on “SDGOP chair switches positions, now telling county parties to not get involved in endorsing candidates”
Team Hansen is in freakout mode.
Two people right now have to feel good about their race: Dusty Johnson and Toby Doeden. They both have money and a plan. It will work or it won’t.
Everyone else is either running on hope or is over analyzing.
This is offensively transparent. “You can endorse GOP candidates in primaries to take out people we hate. But we’ve got one of our own in the gubernatorial primary, so NO ENDORSING in that race!” They’re “totally consistent” in their positions until they’re not.
So when Wiik did this, he’s a RINO and McNeal should have been endorsed, but now that Eschenbama is in charge, it’s the correct way to do things?
Call me confused.
McNeal should have been endorsed? What? He was running as an independent, not a Republican. He wasn’t on the Republican primary ballot. Why would the SDGOP endorse a candidate who didn’t run in their primary? You’re nuts.
I believe the poster was summarizing the position of the far right.
Eschenbaum is an idiot.
How does this work with his purity test?
Talking out both sides of that mustache.
Remain professionally neutral. That makes for better party relations now and in the future.
Eschenbama ‘I can put out a scorecard but you can’t endorse Doodoo over my crowned jewel Hansno’
Will this still be the stance further down ballot for every official they’ve called a RINO and a communist for the last 2+ years
Remember it was Taffy Howard who tried to defeat the SDGOP’s resolution of support for the slate of candidates who had won their 2022 primary races.
If she has anything to say about it, the party won’t endorse anybody in the general election next year.
She probably has the votes this time around.
The SDGOP has found a new enemy- property taxes. They are geniuses. Just keep hating things and maybe people will join you hating those things.
Maybe Jim will actually set up a GOP Forum to be held at a certain location to determine who would be the best candidates for the party whether it’s for Governorship, U.S. House or U.S. Senate races going forward.
Since he doesn’t want to formally endorse anyone at this time.