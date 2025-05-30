SDGOP chair switches positions, now telling county parties to not get involved in endorsing candidates

Remember when several candidates were running to be chair of the SDGOP? And the eventual person who won, (former 32-year Democrat) Jim Eschenbaum was telling people on a zoom call that that the party should be involved in primary elections because that’s our wrestling match.

About ten minutes ago, Eschenbaum started walking that back in an e-mail to County Chairmen that Toby Doeden’s campaign is reaching out to get county parties to endorse him, and they should not do that:

In other words, the way that it has always been done ends up apparently being fine.

Now if they can only figure out that they have to raise money to keep the lights on.