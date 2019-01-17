SDGOP Chair & Vice-Chair announce they are all in for another term after successful 2018 election

While the Democrats are trying to figure out who gets to be in charge of chair rearrangement on the Titanic after the 2018 Election cycle, after a successful year winning all of their statewide races, and once again returning historic high numbers of South Dakota Republicans to the State Legislature, the State Republican Party’s Chair Dan Lederman and Vice-chair Linda Raisch announced their re-election bids today.

Also noted in the e-mail is that that the other members of the GOP’s leadership team (Secretary Marilyn Oakes, and Treasurer Justin Bell) are also planning on running again:

