At what point is it appropriate for the chairman of the SDGOP to meddle in primary elections?
Don’t ask former 32-year Democrat Jim Eschenbaum, as once again he’s shooting off his mouth to the media about one of our elected officeholders, and inserting himself into the next Gubernatorial primary:
“I think Governor Rhoden did very well this legislative session,” Eschenbaum said. But he said there is still plenty of time between now and the primary election on June 2, 2026.
Eschenbaum told South Dakota Searchlight that many Republicans he speaks with are critical of Johnson. A name they like is state House Speaker Jon Hansen.
Hansen would sometimes be introduced as “our governor” during rallies in opposition of Summit’s pipeline.
Just another reminder that he comes to the job of SDGOP chair not with the greater interest of the party in mind. He arrived with his own agenda, which involves elevating his cronies into higher office.
8 thoughts on “SDGOP Chairman already starting to meddle in primary elections”
I’d like to hear ideas about what we are going to do to fix this. The party is now fronted by some of the weakest minds in politics. I’m hearing that several new legislators didn’t even know that a bill had to go to committees or pass through both chambers. They don’t even know the process! How do we get sane, intelligent people back into the party? As stupid as most of this rhetoric sounds to most of us, it gains a lot of traction with the those who show up to vote. I’ve never seen so many vapid faces staring back when you try to explain simple bills or the consequences of bad bills. Now our state party is run by these ignorant, self serving extremists, whose goal is to keep the rest of us out.
There was one line in the article that made me think..
“Doeden told South Dakota Searchlight he and his family are praying about whether he should enter the governor’s race.“
Unfortunately, the image that came to mind was this one:
He is a fraud.
“President Trump likes winners and leaders who can deliver, something Rhoden clearly lacks the ability to do,” Doeden said.
Like Mark Robinson Toby?
That kind of talk will only further divide the party. Primaries should be decided by the voters. When the chairman of the party is critical of one candidate and supportive of another, it alienates many Republicans from the party. Those kinds of comments will cause Johnson’s supporters to stop giving money to the party or supporting its efforts. And it will make it harder to unify the party around the winning candidate, regardless of who wins. There is a good reason why party leadership is supposed to stay out of primary races, but I guess Eschenbaum doesn’t understand that or doesn’t care.
Hansen will jump on any soapbox he can find to draw attention to himself, so we really need him to get on board with the plan to shoot down commercial aircraft.
The only time in all of US politics where MAGA has actual power is primary time. Because they’re a thug-ocracy, and most Republicans who allow it maybe don’t like what MAGA does, but they’re wiping out the right sort of targets right now so let them work. I’m sure many a German Lutheran in Hitler’s day told themselves that they’d oppose Hitler, well ok maybe AFTER the Jew thing is handed, but then look out buddy.
We need loyalty oaths and bloodletting ceremonies so Jim can really separate out the nonbelievers.