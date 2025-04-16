SDGOP Chairman already starting to meddle in primary elections

At what point is it appropriate for the chairman of the SDGOP to meddle in primary elections?

Don’t ask former 32-year Democrat Jim Eschenbaum, as once again he’s shooting off his mouth to the media about one of our elected officeholders, and inserting himself into the next Gubernatorial primary:

“I think Governor Rhoden did very well this legislative session,” Eschenbaum said. But he said there is still plenty of time between now and the primary election on June 2, 2026. Eschenbaum told South Dakota Searchlight that many Republicans he speaks with are critical of Johnson. A name they like is state House Speaker Jon Hansen. Hansen would sometimes be introduced as “our governor” during rallies in opposition of Summit’s pipeline.

Read that here.

Just another reminder that he comes to the job of SDGOP chair not with the greater interest of the party in mind. He arrived with his own agenda, which involves elevating his cronies into higher office.