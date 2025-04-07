This is not your dad’s Republican Party. Hardly your grandfather’s Republican Party. Because it looks like the new South Dakota Republican Party is looking more and more like Chairman Jim Eschenbaum’s old Democrat Party.
Because for the first time in nearly 50 years, the sitting Chairman of the party joined with Democrats to take a shot at our State’s All-Republican delegation in Washington, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune:
“The South Dakota Democratic Party announced on Monday that it will conduct public town halls in four South Dakota cities “in the absence of South Dakota’s Republican senators and congressman.”
Afterward, state Republican Party Chairman Jim Eschenbaum told South Dakota Searchlight by phone that he’s also heard complaints about the congressional delegation’s accessibility.
“Even some Republicans have been saying that,” Eschenbaum said.
When was the last time a sitting chair of the SDGOP took a shot at a sitting SDGOP member of our delegation in Washington? The last I’m aware of was way back in 1979:
That was in September of 1979, in relation to Sen. Larry Pressler making a bid for the Presidency. It was more of a political campaign as opposed to being in connection with the service he was giving South Dakotans at the time. About 46 years ago.
Yet 50 years later, we have State GOP Chairman Jim Eschenbaum, a 32 year Democrat now in charge of the Republican Party, taking his swings at Senators Thune and Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson right alongside the state Democrat party.
Somebody needs to throw this guy out.
12 thoughts on “SDGOP Chairman joins with Democrats to attack SDGOP Delegation in media for first time in nearly 50 years”
Eschen-bama is an embarrassment.
There is a literal democrat incursion in the GOP
He’s not wrong though…
Can’t imagine why they don’t want to face up to crashing the economy at the whim of a weird orange man.
As you so aptly put it – this is not our father’s or grandfather’s party anymore. It’s time the silent group of people who stand for what our forefathers believed, take action. No more shaking heads in disgust – we need to be vocal, stubborn and active. Perhaps the whack-a-doodles should reread part of the Federalist papers – if they can read. They should also study Abraham Lincoln and others who built the foundation of our party.
It is good to have an “Inside Man” in place. Looking forward to having guest SDDP congressional candidates speak at formerly known as SDGOP events with the new whatever party it is now formerly known as the SDGOP.
I thought the Dems big announcement this morning is that they’re merging with SDGOP under Eschenbama’s “leadership”.
How does attacking our federal delegation help Republicans get elected? That is Eschen-bama’s job, after all…. To get Republicans elected.
It would be interesting to see what he would answer if a reporter asked him what his job is as SDGOP Chair. I bet he doesn’t say “get Republicans elected.”
As a Republican, I am upset that our delegation doesn’t do regular in-person town halls. That is a problem.
He is not wrong. Republicans get called out on here all the time. Why is it horrible when he does it?
Let’s be fair here.