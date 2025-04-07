SDGOP Chairman joins with Democrats to attack SDGOP Delegation in media for first time in nearly 50 years

This is not your dad’s Republican Party. Hardly your grandfather’s Republican Party. Because it looks like the new South Dakota Republican Party is looking more and more like Chairman Jim Eschenbaum’s old Democrat Party.

Because for the first time in nearly 50 years, the sitting Chairman of the party joined with Democrats to take a shot at our State’s All-Republican delegation in Washington, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune:

“The South Dakota Democratic Party announced on Monday that it will conduct public town halls in four South Dakota cities “in the absence of South Dakota’s Republican senators and congressman.” Afterward, state Republican Party Chairman Jim Eschenbaum told South Dakota Searchlight by phone that he’s also heard complaints about the congressional delegation’s accessibility. “Even some Republicans have been saying that,” Eschenbaum said.

Read the entire story here.

When was the last time a sitting chair of the SDGOP took a shot at a sitting SDGOP member of our delegation in Washington? The last I’m aware of was way back in 1979:

September 21, 1979, Sioux Falls Argus Leader, Page 4

That was in September of 1979, in relation to Sen. Larry Pressler making a bid for the Presidency. It was more of a political campaign as opposed to being in connection with the service he was giving South Dakotans at the time. About 46 years ago.

Yet 50 years later, we have State GOP Chairman Jim Eschenbaum, a 32 year Democrat now in charge of the Republican Party, taking his swings at Senators Thune and Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson right alongside the state Democrat party.

Somebody needs to throw this guy out.