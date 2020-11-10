SDGOP Chairman Lederman: Every Legal vote deserves to be counted

Based on their own experience from this last summer on how an election can turn on a recount, the South Dakota Republican Party has just posted a press release on their website noting the South Dakota GOP’s support of President Trump and his efforts at making sure that every legal vote is counted.

As noted by SDGOP Chairman Dan Lederman:

“South Dakota’s legislative elections produced a close contest this last summer where the results were flipped after a recount, which no one had envisioned or expected,” Lederman said, “but our democracy does not promise things be tied up in a neat bow, as some in the media seem to demand. All voters deserve for their voice to be heard, and for all legal votes to be counted.” and… Over 70 million Americans cast their ballot to re-elect President Donald J Trump and they have a right to know that their vote was counted, no less than Al Gore’s voters deserved to spend 37 days reviewing the presidential vote back in 2000.

Read the entire story here.

The recount they were referring to was a very close contest in District 19, where Jessica Baumiller emerged as the victor on election night, only to have the election drastically altered over two weeks later:

On primary election night, Bahmuller finished second to Kent Peterson in the District 19 vote count, tallying 1,741 votes to best Marty Overweg by 21 votes. The top-two vote-getters earned seats in the Legislature. But on Monday, Bahmuller was told there was a discrepancy in the final numbers. There were 86 votes not counted on election night from Douglas County and one not counted from Hutchinson County. Unofficially, Bahmuller was told there were no changes in Bon Homme, Hanson and McCook counties and one vote changed in Hutchinson County. In Douglas County, there were 52 additional votes for Marty Overweg, 23 for Kent Peterson and 11 for Bahmuller. The new tallies put Overweg ahead of Bahmuller by 20 votes and, if accurate, would give Overweg the spot in the Legislature.

Read that here.

It’s a good example that recounts can drastically alter election results, especially in close contests.