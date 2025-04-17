The SDGOP might have been sweating it until a couple of Trump related donations came through. But they’re not out of the woods.. because once again, nobody from South Dakota wants to give them any coin.
April FEC SDGOP 2025 by Pat Powers on Scribd
Starting with $49,250 cash on hand, the party received a transfer of $28,084.25 in April as part of a JFC (Joint Fundraising Committee) transfer.. but we’ll see if that’s money they get to keep, or have to pass on in it’s entirety in the next reporting period.
The big number to watch is how much came from rank & file donors. None. Nada. Zip. Zilch. They reported NO contributions. I realize the chair doesn’t care about details like raising money, because he’s so busy slapping at the party’s elected officials.
Accordingly, that’s what they did. They raised NO money.
Otherwise, the SDGOP had $8492.97 in expenses in the federal account. And that might be a problem. When you raise no money, you still have expenses. Right now, they’re left with $68,841.29 cash on hand, depending how much has to go back to the Trump campaign.
At some point, the bill collectors are going to catch up with them and the rainy day fund is going to run dry. The question is when?
8 thoughts on “SDGOP FEC Report: Trump related JFC transfer, But, ZERO raised from South Dakota donors”
Democrat or Republican, Left, Right, or Center, money is the mother’s milk of politics.
Is there a way by which we can get rid of the current GOP leadership?
SDGOP needs to go DOGE on itself.
Cut costs if you don’t have funds.
Let’s start with canceling the Mt. Rushmore
fireworks crap show.
Your Lakota neighbors will thank you.
We will all save money.
The Highway patrol can actually go patrol instead of threatening to arrest people on their property.
Yes, the Black Hills belong to the Lakota.
Isn’t fiscal responsibility fun ?
Really? This one was good for a laugh!
I suppose they could call for a vote of no confidence.
When 70% + of the central committee are whack jobs, a vote of no confidence will never happen.
What would be really nice is if the party could raise enough money to pay for full-time staff, so the legislators could actually have partisan help instead of relying on the LRC and lobbyists.
Eschenbama deserves no credit for that cash influx. Wiik needs to get credit for that transfer since it’s a result from the Trump rally during his term.