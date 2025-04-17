SDGOP FEC Report: Trump related JFC transfer, But, ZERO raised from South Dakota donors

The SDGOP might have been sweating it until a couple of Trump related donations came through. But they’re not out of the woods.. because once again, nobody from South Dakota wants to give them any coin.

April FEC SDGOP 2025 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Starting with $49,250 cash on hand, the party received a transfer of $28,084.25 in April as part of a JFC (Joint Fundraising Committee) transfer.. but we’ll see if that’s money they get to keep, or have to pass on in it’s entirety in the next reporting period.

The big number to watch is how much came from rank & file donors. None. Nada. Zip. Zilch. They reported NO contributions. I realize the chair doesn’t care about details like raising money, because he’s so busy slapping at the party’s elected officials.

Accordingly, that’s what they did. They raised NO money.

Otherwise, the SDGOP had $8492.97 in expenses in the federal account. And that might be a problem. When you raise no money, you still have expenses. Right now, they’re left with $68,841.29 cash on hand, depending how much has to go back to the Trump campaign.

At some point, the bill collectors are going to catch up with them and the rainy day fund is going to run dry. The question is when?