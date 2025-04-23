SDGOP, Gubernatorial hopeful Jon Hansen attacking key component in President Trump energy innovation agenda

Yesterday, as quickly as GOP Gubernatorial Jon Hansen could tap it out, the SDGOP was re-posting his attack on the Summit Carbon Pipeline and carbon sequestration in general.

While it might play to a very narrow group of individuals, neither seem to care that their cheerleading is a direct attack on President Trump’s energy innovation agenda:

Under President Donald J. Trump, America is back — leveraging environmental policies rooted in reality to promote economic growth while maintaining the standards that have afforded Americans the cleanest air and water in the world for generations. Unlike the previous administration, which wasted billions of taxpayer dollars on virtue signaling and ineffective grifts, the Trump Administration’s policies are rooted in the belief that Americans are the best stewards of our vast natural resources — no “Green New Scam” required. Here are key actions President Trump is taking on the environment: President Trump is promoting energy innovation for a healthier future. By supporting cutting-edge technologies like carbon capture and storage, nuclear energy, and next-generation geothermal, the Trump Administration is ensuring America leads in both energy production and environmental innovation — producing the cleanest energy in the world. Moreover, by ending the Biden-era pause on liquefied natural gas export approvals, the U.S. is sharing cleaner energy with allies, reducing global emissions, and creating American jobs — building on President Trump’s first-term successes, where the U.S. led the world in greenhouse gas emission reductions.

SDGOP Chair Jim Eschenbaum – an Obama voter & 32 year Democrat – and Jon Hansen should read President Trump’s Energy Innovation Agenda here.

Big questions that Republicans should ask about party leadership and those who think they can sit in the big chair on the second floor – are they following President Trump’s agenda? Or are they anti-Trumpers who are going to be attacking the president and trying to stop his energy innovation agenda in South Dakota?

Another reminder that Republican faithful in the state really need to take a look at the people they’re putting in charge of the Republican Party.