SDGOP hosting first convention events for 2020

Posted on by

The South Dakota Republican Party is hosting a VIP event tonight with a number of dignitaries, including Governor Noem, Dusty Johnson, Tommy Hicks, the Vice-Chair of the national GOP, Cory Lewandowski, and Ted Nugent.

It’s a different way to hold a convention – but there are plenty of participants this evening – nearly 50 for this on-line event at the moment – who are all taking part.

It’s in progress at the moment, so I’ll update as I can…

2 Replies to “SDGOP hosting first convention events for 2020”

  1. Anonymous

    Sorry, but I’m not impressed much about Corey Lewandowski. Maybe it’s just the east coast harshness?

  2. grudznick

    Is that penultimate picture Mr. Nugent, the wang dang delegate from East River, or Mr. Howie the overgodder from West River?

