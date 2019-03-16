SDGOP makes appeal to support border security

From my mailbox:
Dear Friend ,
At what point did it become acceptable to jeopardize the safety and security of our nation simply to score political points?
That’s EXACTLY what Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and their friends in the media have done in their desperate attempt to stop President Donald J. Trump from securing our borders.
By refusing to build a wall, or provide adequate funds to secure our borders, they’ve made you and your family more vulnerable to drug dealers, sex traffickers, and violent criminals.
Every day we read about yet another crime against a U.S. citizen by an illegal immigrant shielded by the Democrats’ opposition to border security. Demand action now — before it hits too close to your own home. Thank you.
Yours truly,
Dan Lederman, State Chairman
South Dakota Republican Party
I’m outraged at Dusty Johnson. He voted with Pelosi and Schumer.
Anon 10:44:
So misleading. Dusty has supported the wall and has supported giving Trump the money needed to do the wall. The approach he has supported has ALREADY put $5 billion into the wall.
That is a good investment and Congress needs to keep it up.
You do us all a HUGE disservice by assuming ANY tactical disagreement makes someone an enemy to the cause. We need to build a team to finish the job. Dusty has been on the “wall team,” throughout the shutdown, during the appropriations votes, and in legislation he has sponsored.
You WON’T make our team stronger by attacking not-quite-pure members of the team.
Well said. I support additional physical barriers along the border, but some South Dakota Republicans are so loony on this issue that they refuse to consider the costs, even if one of those costs is violating the constitutional separation of powers and undermining America’s entire system of representative government.
Without the wall, there’s still hope for 2020. Without the Constitution, America is over.
Anon 1114
Very AFP of you.