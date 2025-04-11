SDGOP puts up website preview, notes new employees with at least 2 moving over from anti-pipeline campaign.

The South Dakota Republican Party has apparently spent some of their remaining few pennies on a new website. And this afternoon at 4:00 PM they sent out notice to the central committee so they could review the site – posted at sdgop.lifelightdev.com for suggestions. Of course, that meant I had it in my hands by 4:05.

Nothing too earth-shattering, as much of the information had been there before in prior iterations of SDGOP websites, except they’ve added phone numbers so everyone can be endlessly called by robo-calling marketers & spammed. But there was one interesting noteworthy item. The new page for the SDGOP’s e-board includes a section for “appointments and volunteers,” a.k.a. the new SDGOP staff.

According to the website, the staff consists of a Kelly Brack, Tanna Brummett, and Debra Elliot.

Kelly Brack, a realtor from Sioux Falls is the new Finance/Fundraiser Director. This was a really weird choice, as from a quick search of followthemoney.org, I’m not seeing right off where she’s ever made a donation to the Republican Party or it’s candidates. Also, she’s President of Siouxland Republican Women, and in the public records for the last year, she doesn’t appear to have donated to even her own group.

Which brings up the question how someone who has never had any skin in the game is going to approach Republican donors and get them to part with their coin? Oh! But she does appears to be an election truther. And she was part of Eschenbaum’s anti-pipeline group:

Given her prior work working with Eschenbaum to oppose the continued success of ethanol in South Dakota, I suspect the chairman was willing to overlook the whole “job experience” thing for one of his minions for the one position he’s allowed to appoint without any board oversight.

Next, a “special appointee” is chairman’s assistant Tanna Brummett, who some may recognize as the former Minnehaha GOP County Secretary, who along with Tornow had a “vote of no confidence” directed at her. Hers was on the basis of being accused of “recording a closed-door session of a South Dakota Republican Party State Central Committee meeting,” according to a Dakota Scout Story.

Finally is the website administrator/IT person, Debra Elliot, who was another person moved over from the anti-pipeline efforts of Chair Eschenbaum to be in charge of data and website for the SDGOP.

As I always find myself saying.. more and more often.. I’m sure this will all go well.