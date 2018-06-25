SDGOP Releases Convention Platform, Resolution, County by County Election Results

While South Dakota Democrats are still hiding their platform & resolutions over a week later, the South Dakota GOP is Johnny-on-the-spot, and has released not just the platform & resolutions, but the county by county election results, which you can find for yourself here. (I’ve also aggregated the PDF’s below)
SDGOP Convention Results by Pat Powers on Scribd
FOR THE RECORD:
The sections of the platform were assigned as follows:
The preamble & summary were edited by DiSanto, Bartscher and Haugaard
Section 1, Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy was edited by Bruner and Wiik
Section 2, Economic Development and Jobs was edited by Jensen and Timothy
Section 3, Health and Human Services was edited by Bruner and Wiik
Section 4, Education and Cultural Affairs was edited by Jensen and Timothy
Section 5, Governmental Affairs was edited by Beal and Oakes
Section 6, Ublic Safety and Security was edited by Beal and Oakes
And Section 7, Family and Community Values was edited by Bartscher and Haugaard.
Section 7 is the one Stace Nelson is claiming was gutted by moderate RINO pro-abortion atheist closet Democrats. Just so you all know, he’s talking about Dale Bartscher and Steve Haugaard. Tell your friends.
Good platform. Good resolutions. Good convention. Pretty darn good for wrangling 620 deplorables to passing the platform, resolutions and nominating a full slate of candidates.
Anybody else getting a torrent of strong opinions from people who couldn’t be bothered to show up?