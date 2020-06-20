SDGOP resolution in favor of Juneteenth recognition fails

The resolution from the South Dakota Republican Party resolutions committee in favor of recognizing Juneteenth failed as one of the last items of business at the State Party convention today.
Resolution #8, as found here on the Republican Party’s convention website, was voted on with little discussion, with opponents such as State Rep. Taffy Howard complaining it would create “a state with one color”…
..and proponents such as State GOP Treasurer Justin Bell arguing in favor of the recognition.
I was one of the votes in favor of it… so I can tell you I’m disappointed, and a bit confused. It was supported by our entire Washington delegation, Governor Noem, and President Trump. But apparently that didn’t matter.
As one of the last two states to recognize it, I can tell you that recognition is coming, no matter those who are choosing to oppose Governor Noem & President Trump on it.
If we can honor St Patrick’s Day, and other days celebrating the heritage and legacy of those who made this country, we can certainly support “the continued nationwide celebration of Juneteenth Independence Day to provide an opportunity for the people of the United States to learn more about the past and to better understand the experiences that have shaped the United States,” as stated in the resolution.
Was this just recognizing it or favoring making it a national holiday? I never heard about juneteenth until a week ago. All of a sudden everyone is pushing for this.
springer it just designated it, like Father’s Day.
SD GOP showed it true colors. Again. It isn’t even a secret, so spare us the faux surprise.
Why are you hiding?
anonymous at 7:26, all they showed was how nit-picky they can be, starting with “independence Day is July 4,” moving on to “by June 19, 1865 Lincoln had been dead for three months and wasn’t enforcing anything”
and “June 19th was yesterday,” and “didn’t the governor already do that this week so why should we?” and “what about St Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo?”
it would have been funny if it hadn’t been so annoying.
Pat can you list the delegates for the RNC .they didn’t show them very long on zoom
I will when it’s out there… I didn’t have my laptop at that point to capture the info.
I don’t agree with it being called “Independence Day”, call it something else. 4 July is Independence Day.
Well said, Pat. This invites the liberal media to portray the Republican Party, and specifically the South Dakota Republican Party, as racist. Facts don’t matter in the media world of fake news. I’m sad that as a Republican I’ll be painted with that same ink