SDGOP resolution in favor of Juneteenth recognition fails

The resolution from the South Dakota Republican Party resolutions committee in favor of recognizing Juneteenth failed as one of the last items of business at the State Party convention today.

Resolution #8, as found here on the Republican Party’s convention website, was voted on with little discussion, with opponents such as State Rep. Taffy Howard complaining it would create “a state with one color”…

..and proponents such as State GOP Treasurer Justin Bell arguing in favor of the recognition.

I was one of the votes in favor of it… so I can tell you I’m disappointed, and a bit confused. It was supported by our entire Washington delegation, Governor Noem, and President Trump. But apparently that didn’t matter.

As one of the last two states to recognize it, I can tell you that recognition is coming, no matter those who are choosing to oppose Governor Noem & President Trump on it.

If we can honor St Patrick’s Day, and other days celebrating the heritage and legacy of those who made this country, we can certainly support “the continued nationwide celebration of Juneteenth Independence Day to provide an opportunity for the people of the United States to learn more about the past and to better understand the experiences that have shaped the United States,” as stated in the resolution.