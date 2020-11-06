South Dakota Republican Senate Caucus elections are taking place this evening, just a couple days after the dust has settled in the general election. This election determines who will be in charge of making committee assignments, and generally running the Senate chamber, so it’s a big deal.
Here’s what I’m hearing is happening for Senate races, in no particular order
President Pro Tempore
- Brock Greenfield
- Lee Schoenbeck
Majority Leader
- John Wiik
- Gary Cammack
- …and maybe Blake Curd
Assistant Majority Leader
- Maggie Sutton
- Mike Diedrich
- Josh Klumb
Majority Whips
- Helene Duhamel
- Jim Bolin
- Casey Crabtree
- Jim Stalzer
- Jack Kolbeck
- Al Novstrup
The GOP members of the House of Representatives aren’t meeting for another week, but so far, this is what I’m gleaning from reports in the field:
Speaker of the House
- Dave Anderson
- Spencer Gosch
Speaker Pro Tempore
- Tim Reed
- Chris Karr
- Jon Hansen
Majority Leader
- Kent Peterson
- Sue Peterson
- Steve Haugaard
Assistant Majority Leader
- Roger Chase
- Arch Beal
- Lana Greenfield
And about 16 majority whips.
I’ll try to get more on the House races as we get into next week, but stay tuned for more information as it develops.
7 thoughts on “SDGOP Senate Caucus elections tonight! Here’s the 411 on the caucus races as of this AM”
Lots of great names on that list.
I agree that there are good names on the list. Strong panel to choose from. Remember recent issues with Speakers of the House and Leaders – and try to avoid those issues in the future. Please learn from others’ mistakes and get leaders who do not have tendencies to repeat those issues. Also, the ability to understand the laws you just wrote should be a mandatory criteria.
Just as many people running for majority leader as there are in the minority
Now that is funny! hahaha
So the choice for the SD Legislature for 2021-2022 is between self-dealing or ALEC setting the agenda. Great to know.
I wonder how many votes were bought and paid for by donations to campaigns.
Any results?