SDGOP Senate Caucus elections tonight! Here’s the 411 on the caucus races as of this AM

South Dakota Republican Senate Caucus elections are taking place this evening, just a couple days after the dust has settled in the general election. This election determines who will be in charge of making committee assignments, and generally running the Senate chamber, so it’s a big deal.

Here’s what I’m hearing is happening for Senate races, in no particular order

President Pro Tempore

  • Brock Greenfield
  • Lee Schoenbeck

Majority Leader

  • John Wiik
  • Gary Cammack
  • …and maybe Blake Curd

Assistant Majority Leader

  • Maggie Sutton
  • Mike Diedrich
  • Josh Klumb

Majority Whips

  • Helene Duhamel
  • Jim Bolin
  • Casey Crabtree
  • Jim Stalzer
  • Jack Kolbeck
  • Al Novstrup

 

The GOP members of the House of Representatives aren’t meeting for another week, but so far, this is what I’m gleaning from reports in the field:

Speaker of the House

  • Dave Anderson
  • Spencer Gosch

Speaker Pro Tempore

  • Tim Reed
  • Chris Karr
  • Jon Hansen

Majority Leader

  • Kent Peterson
  • Sue Peterson
  • Steve Haugaard

Assistant Majority Leader

  • Roger Chase
  • Arch Beal
  • Lana Greenfield

And about 16 majority whips.

I’ll try to get more on the House races as we get into next week, but stay tuned for more information as it develops.

  2. I agree that there are good names on the list. Strong panel to choose from. Remember recent issues with Speakers of the House and Leaders – and try to avoid those issues in the future. Please learn from others’ mistakes and get leaders who do not have tendencies to repeat those issues. Also, the ability to understand the laws you just wrote should be a mandatory criteria.

