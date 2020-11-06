SDGOP Senate Caucus elections tonight! Here’s the 411 on the caucus races as of this AM

South Dakota Republican Senate Caucus elections are taking place this evening, just a couple days after the dust has settled in the general election. This election determines who will be in charge of making committee assignments, and generally running the Senate chamber, so it’s a big deal.

Here’s what I’m hearing is happening for Senate races, in no particular order

President Pro Tempore

Brock Greenfield

Lee Schoenbeck

Majority Leader

John Wiik

Gary Cammack

…and maybe Blake Curd

Assistant Majority Leader

Maggie Sutton

Mike Diedrich

Josh Klumb

Majority Whips

Helene Duhamel

Jim Bolin

Casey Crabtree

Jim Stalzer

Jack Kolbeck

Al Novstrup

The GOP members of the House of Representatives aren’t meeting for another week, but so far, this is what I’m gleaning from reports in the field:

Speaker of the House

Dave Anderson

Spencer Gosch

Speaker Pro Tempore

Tim Reed

Chris Karr

Jon Hansen

Majority Leader

Kent Peterson

Sue Peterson

Steve Haugaard

Assistant Majority Leader

Roger Chase

Arch Beal

Lana Greenfield

And about 16 majority whips.

I’ll try to get more on the House races as we get into next week, but stay tuned for more information as it develops.