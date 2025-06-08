Interesting note from a correspondent yesterday:
Had a kid who came up to me and said this lady called him to get him to work for Jon and Karla’s campaign a few weeks back. I asked who and he sent me the number which was Kelly Brack.
As in the SDGOP’s Finance/Fundraising Director Kelly Brack. A member of the SDGOP Staff is allegedly recruiting more Hansen/Lemmings?
This anecdote is surprising, considering the words of SDGOP Chair Jim Eschenbaum recently:
It has been brought to my attention this morning that Toby Doeden’s campaign is asking County parties to endorse him. It has been discussed many times that this would not be appropriate for the party to influence the election process, other than supporting Republicans.
Read that e-mail from the chair here.
So was Eschenbaum’s admonition that “it’s not appropriate for the party to influence the election process” only applicable when it’s someone who wants to work against the Hansen/Lemmings campaign, since it appears he has a staffer directly recruiting on their behalf?
How long did that last? A whole 5 minutes?
There were never any questions about the party’s employees staying out of the primary election process, until now. And with the current regime in charge of the SDGOP, it sounds like that the traditions that made the Republican party dominant in South Dakota are now being thrown out the door.
11 thoughts on “SDGOP Staffer recruiting for Hansen/Lems campaign? So much for it not being appropriate for party to influence the election.”
Well, if she’s doing the Hanson/Lems fundraising, too – they’re as far up the creek without a paddle as the state party. Both will likely be history sooner rather than later. Good riddance.
Sounds like an easy decision for the executive board to make.
The party needs to be there to unify coming out of the primary.
You are spot-on stating that the party needs to unify, but there are some factions of the party that don’t want unification – they want to dominate everything and everyone. It’s already easy to see that Doeden’s attack on Real Republicans is going to be relentless. When he’s out there bashing corruption in state government, he’s talking about Republicans. When he’s shouting about abuse of power, he’s talking about Republicans. When he talks about a corrupt tax system, he’s talking about Republicans. And if he’s not the nominee, he will have spent millions disparaging Real Republicans. Will the damage he’s causing cause a lot of middle-of-the-road Republican and Independent voters to vote for a non-Republican candidate?
Kelly is also Chair of the Siouxland Republican Women. She has Julie Frye-Mueller and her husband Mike as speakers at this month’s meeting. Can you say Citizens for Liberty. Certainly not supporters of whoever wins the primary.
what are the Mullers going to speak to the Siouxland Republican women about? Lactation?
Why would anybody want to hear anything those two have to say?
oh, the measles outbreak. She’s probably going to tell them the MMR causes Down Syndrome
LOL. You said it before I took a moment to.
you’ll have to go to that event so the rest of us won’t have to
She is a powerhouse, and builder of men. Fear where she treads.
LOL
Ms. Brack is very pretty, indeed. But not pretty like Dr. Boz pretty or Ms. Brandeiaie pretty. grudznick supposes the brain power here is somewhere between the Boz=8 and Brandeaiei=2. Ms. Brack is probably a 3, because her handlers add a point.