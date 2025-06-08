SDGOP Staffer recruiting for Hansen/Lems campaign? So much for it not being appropriate for party to influence the election.

Interesting note from a correspondent yesterday:

Had a kid who came up to me and said this lady called him to get him to work for Jon and Karla’s campaign a few weeks back. I asked who and he sent me the number which was Kelly Brack.

As in the SDGOP’s Finance/Fundraising Director Kelly Brack. A member of the SDGOP Staff is allegedly recruiting more Hansen/Lemmings?

This anecdote is surprising, considering the words of SDGOP Chair Jim Eschenbaum recently:

It has been brought to my attention this morning that Toby Doeden’s campaign is asking County parties to endorse him. It has been discussed many times that this would not be appropriate for the party to influence the election process, other than supporting Republicans.

Read that e-mail from the chair here.

So was Eschenbaum’s admonition that “it’s not appropriate for the party to influence the election process” only applicable when it’s someone who wants to work against the Hansen/Lemmings campaign, since it appears he has a staffer directly recruiting on their behalf?

How long did that last? A whole 5 minutes?

There were never any questions about the party’s employees staying out of the primary election process, until now. And with the current regime in charge of the SDGOP, it sounds like that the traditions that made the Republican party dominant in South Dakota are now being thrown out the door.