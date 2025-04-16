SDGOP website posting attacks against Governor, Lt. Governor & others

Just had a legislator send me a text message:

wtf is this? – https://www.sdgop.com/2025/04/14/a-tale-of-two-political-movements

They – and myself – were quite surprised to see the SDGOP website having directly posted an attack from Hillary Clinton donor and Republican State Representative Liz May against the Governor and Lt. Governor. In part:

The “Open For Opportunity Tour,” led by Gov. Rhoden and Lt. Gov. Venhuizen, gives us a pretty clear picture of which movement they belong to. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has approved millions in taxpayer-funded grants to support big business. Meanwhile, their tour includes stops at major corporations like Masaba, Inc. and Manitou in Yankton, as well as visits to schools and universities. But not a single stop, word, or acknowledgement of the Maude fence line dispute — an issue that impacts real South Dakotans, not just balance sheets. Crickets from the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Secretary of Agriculture. and.. Why? Is it because there’s no political capital to be gained? Or is there another reason?

Read that here.

You know, that’s kind of interesting. I had legislators like Spencer Gosch and especially Jon Hansen going to the party to cry about what I wrote on my own website, using my own resources, trying to cancel me for having the temerity to say that we as Republicans can do better. I always suggested that they should be instructed to come to me directly if they had an issue, which never happened.

Yet, now with a change of party leadership, along with the chairman taking shots, the SDGOP is directly posting and hosting attacks against Republican elected officials on the opposite side of things?

Somehow, I’m not holding my breath that they’re going to come back and say “all is forgiven.”

So, me poking at Republicans saying stupid things or noting when they commit outright bad acts on my own website is bad. But when Hillary Clinton Donor Liz May, or 32 year Democrat/Obama Voter Jim Eschenbaum directly use their position or SDGOP resources to attack Republican elected officials, it’s good?

Hopefully they’ll clarify, so we know the rules from here on out.