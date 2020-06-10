SDGOP’s June 2020 Pre-Convention Newsletter is out.

The South Dakota Republican Party’s June 2020 Pre-Primary Newsletter is out and has been posted on the State Party’s Website.

Lots of interesting articles, noting the results of the Statewide races, including a 2 page article on what might be one of the largest groups of Republican women running for the first time for the South Dakota State Legislature.

Watch your mailbox, or you can read the entire newsletter here at the South Dakota Republican Party’s website.