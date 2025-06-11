SDGOP’s June FEC Report: $700 raised, $3.9k spent, $36k cash on hand.

The SDGOP filed it’s June 2025 FEC Report a little early this month. No reason not to, as it appears the financials are pretty simple to do when you’re unable to raise anything, except a donation from the treasurer who probably didn’t want to see the party completely skunked this month.

SDGOP_June2025FECReport by Pat Powers on Scribd

You can’t help but ask yourself, how does the South Dakota Republican Party – the state’s largest political organization – only manage to have a single donation in a month? Seriously?

Especially when it appears to be a pity donation from the State Party’s treasurer.

That’s correct. State GOP Treasurer Sen. Tina Mulally was the lone donor with a $700 check. Plus they earned $4.25 interest on the remaining balance in their account which seems to be inexorably decreasing as funds drip – drip – drip out on the inevitable expenditures.

$704.25 raised. $3904.71 spent. and $36,644.41 remaining in the bank for the federal account at the moment.

So, so bad. It’s really painful to see at this point. You really have to ask why the GOP can only raise a $700 pity donation from the treasurer when we have over 320,000 registered Republicans in South Dakota?

At some point you have to consider that the problem is the populists now in charge of the party, and not the people who put R on the voter registration card.

What’s the phrase? A man reaps what he sows. And the cultivation doesn’t seem to be going so well nowadays.