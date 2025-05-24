SDGOP’s new fundraiser. Yes, it’s this bad.

(Editors note – Huge hat tip to KB for the photo!)

Caught wind of this ‘big fundraiser’ from a recording of this last week’s SDGOP exec board meeting that was sent my way. But as bad as it sounded at the meeting, this event looks worse in execution as they advertise it in the Miller, SD newspaper:

The SDGOP’s golf tournament:

‘This is going the SDGOP’s big fundraiser? That they’re splitting with the Miller American Legion? Must just be me missing the disclaimer required by law.. or the logo for branding the whole thing as GOP related.

Oddly, I’m also missing the raffle being noted and registered on the statewide raffle list as well.

After this, maybe GOP Leadership should start panhandling on the corners around Sioux Falls. There’s a good corner by WalMart on Louise.

I would wager that would be more lucrative than this.