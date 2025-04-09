SDPB: Pipeline bill gave state “black eye” among business community

South Dakota Public Broadcasting today has a story up on how recent the anti-business sentiment of some South Dakotans has damaged the reputation of our state as being business friendly, into one where the door has slammed shut, and businesses are going to go elsewhere:
“The black eye that South Dakota has right now on Wall Street is immense,” said Gevo CEO Patrick Gruber.
He’s referring to HB 1052, a bill the Legislature passed prohibiting the use of eminent domain specifically for carbon oxide pipelines.
Gruber told SDPB if Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline doesn’t go through South Dakota, the company will move its plant to another state. This comes after Summit indefinitely paused its application in the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
He claims the way the state Legislature handled the pipeline sent ripples farther than Pierre.
“It’s perceived as not a business-friendly state [on Wall Street], changing the rules mid-stream,” Gruber said. “The stuff that’s been done around that pipeline, it’s a travesty.”
and..
Sen. Crabtree said anyone can claim the state is open for business, but to get a true gauge on it, you have to look at the businesses themselves.
“You can have politicians go ahead and play politics, but the facts are that businesses are telling you that they don’t like it when the state chooses overregulation instead of innovation,” Crabtree said.
and..
“I think about a lot of the community and state leaders, farmers and ranchers that have come before us, those that have worked really hard to make the state a better place than what they found it. And they were driven to create opportunities that kept young people in our state,” Crabtree said. “I think a lot of those folks are rolling over in their graves right now with what the Legislature did. Instead of clearing the way for businesses and employees to thrive, we spent the last session trying to pass laws and created more regulation, more bureaucracy, and even started picking winners and losers. I don’t think that’s something we should be proud of.”
5 thoughts on “SDPB: Pipeline bill gave state “black eye” among business community”
Funny how the GEVO location in North Dakota can handle CO2 onsite, but the South Dakota location required CO2 pipelines to work…….why is the South Dakota location inferior to the North Dakota site which won’t have a pipeline either? Perhaps if you dig further into Patrick Gruber’s financial portfolio at GEVO you see his ‘sour grapes’ comments for what they truly are; a smokescreen for a project that would never have had scale to be profitable, and that could not have been financed without substantial grift from the State of South Dakota and Lake Preston. In 5 years the GEVO plant would have been as successful as the shrimp plant in Madison and Brookings, or the meat packing plants in Aberdeen, Huron, and Flandreau. Yes, we surely missed a biggun.
Easy answers there. ND has pore space under the plant. This is a geologic formation deep under the ground where hydro-carbons have been extracted from. This creates voids well suited for storage of CO2 or any other gas. I also don’t recall SB201 doing any subsidizing similar to your implication. SB201 only provided property tax relief and guidance for zoning. GEVO, a private company, was willing to bet on SD, and only to the tune of $1.5 billion dollars. Guess we showed them!
Again, it’s about more than just the pipeline. It’s about the message it sent to all industry looking to do business here. Over regulation is the hallmark of blue states, not sd.
No one could convince them to come to the table like adults and find a workable solution. Shame on the legislators that allowed themselves to be bullied into making the state look bad. Shame on the governor for his (big) part in this. Shame on the voters for electing these extremists and obstructionists (dare I say RINOS?). Next time vote republican not fringe.
Boo hoo. Byeeee!