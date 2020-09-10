SDSU trying to get ahead of quarantine story on facebook with ‘explanation’

This message was left under my facebook group on the post for the SDSU Collegian story on being quarantined on the SDSU campus under threat of disciplinary action, which I have the feeling is going to be the official company line as media outlets pick up on the tale of confinement:

If you read the story in the Collegian, it certainly doesn’t sound as if it’s an issue that took place in Mid-August, but I’m sure we’ll hear more in the coming weeks.

I’ve spoken with a couple of legislators about the story this afternoon, and it sounds as if they’re going to be asking about it.