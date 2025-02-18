Who’s running for statewide office in the SDGOP in 2026? Here’s the newest version of my “Tale of the Tape, infographic as the race for 2026 heats up on the afternoon of the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner:
Who’s running for statewide office in the SDGOP in 2026? Here’s the newest version of my “Tale of the Tape, infographic as the race for 2026 heats up on the afternoon of the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner:
4 thoughts on “SDWC’s Tale of the Tape for Winter 2025 edition; Austin Goss was not on my bingo card for 2026”
pretty good lineup. Need someone else for Secretary of State. The big question is what Rhoden will do. Lots of speculation out there that his pick of Tony means he’s not running for his term. But the allure of being Governor has got to be very appealing.
Dan Haggar for AG would be great. Crabtree for Congress is the best choice for that seat.
Goss would do well in any office, but I think Auditor is a natural fit for someone with a strong BS detector.
Is John Hansen considering running for US Congress or Attorney General?
Jon Hansen is definitely running for Congress.